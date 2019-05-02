Race in the spotlight: Taking center stage on and off broadway

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Diversity has hit the big screen across various genres and is now taking center stage in New York.

The shift comes after Hollywood's success with films such as "Us," "Black Panther" and "BlackKKlansman."

One of the plays in the Big Apple tackling the issue head-on is the four-person play "White Noise," by Pulitzer Prize-winning Playwright, Suzan Lori Parks. The fierce new drama stars Actress Sheria Irving and Actor Thomas Sadoski.

Sadoski believes that telling these stories boldly without sugar-coating the topic is essential. "It is not my job to soften that edge," Sadoski said.

The Rev. Dr. Jacqui Lewis, who leads one of the most ethnically diverse congregations in the country at Middle Collegiate Church, told PIX11 about the importance of stories being told by people of color.

"When black people are producing black art, we're going to see a different type of interpretation, and a different kind of explosion of more truth," Lewis said.