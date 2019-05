STATEN ISLAND — NYPD officers rescued an 83-year-old man stuck in a marsh on Thursday, officials said.

He was able to call 911 as he sunk in in the mud, police said.

Officers on a police helicopter found the man, rescued him from the marsh and hoisted him onto the chopper.

The 83-year-old man as taken to a local hospital for treatment, police said.

NYPD Special Ops shared pictures from the rescue: