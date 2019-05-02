NYPD officer resigns after ‘failure to take appropriate action’ in fatal Brooklyn ax attack

WILLIAMSBURG, Brooklyn — One of the NYPD officers who was suspended without pay in the wake of a deadly ax attack in Brooklyn has resigned, police said.

Sean Doohan resigned on Saturday, an NYPD spokeswoman confirmed. He and another officer, both with the 83 precinct, were suspended for “failure to take appropriate action” during the investigation of the fatal attack.

Savannah Rivera’s head was nearly severed from her body in the April 20 attack. Some of the 20-year-old woman’s fingers were hacked off. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Friend Angela Valle, 21, barely survived the attack. She suffered stab wounds and lacerations to her head and body, then fled from the apartment. Her 4-year old daughter was in the apartment at the time, but she was not hurt.

Alleged attacker Jerry Brown was hospitalized after his arrest. Police charged him with murder and criminal possession of a weapon. Brown has an extensive criminal past. He was previously incarcerated at Great Meadow Correctional Facility on an attempted murder charge.