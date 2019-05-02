Nets’ D’Angelo Russell caught with weed in fake Arizona iced tea can at LaGuardia Airport: source

EAST ELMHURST, Queens — D’Angelo Russell, point guard for the Brooklyn Nets, was busted for marijuana possession at LaGuardia Airport Wednesday night, a law enforcement source confirmed to PIX11 News Thursday.

D’Angelo Russell of the Brooklyn Nets on April 20, 2019 in Brooklyn, New York. (Elsa/Getty Images)

Russell was going through airport security Wednesday around 8 p.m. when weed was found inside a false-bottom Arizona iced tea can in his carry-on bag, the police source said.

According to the source, Russell was given a summons and released.

As Sports Illustrated pointed out Thursday, the NBA’s policy on weed requires a player who receives such a citation to enter a league marijuana program, but would not be suspended until receiving three citations or testing positive in a drug test.

