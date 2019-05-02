Midday with Muller: Teen charged with murder in Brooklyn stabbing; man faces new charges prior to sentencing

Posted 12:27 PM, May 2, 2019, by

A teen is charged with murder in the fatal stabbing of a 17-year-old boy in Midwood. Plus, a surprise twist in the sentencing of the man convicted in the death of DJ Jinx Paul. John Muller has the top stories now.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.