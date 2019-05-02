Meet the characters of Avenue Q as Smithsonian honors NYC’s famous puppets

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

The puppets are the big names on the block.

For 16 years, the characters from Avenue Q have entertained audiences in New York City and around the world.

New World Stages on W 50th Street has been home for the past ten years after the show opened on Broadway in 2003.

It won Tony awards for Best Musical, Best Score and Best Book.

The puppets have been honored with a place in the Smithsonian.

The show has also announced it is closing on May 26.

Cast members Matthew Dengler, Jason Jacoby, Jamie Glickman and Veronica Kuehn met with PIX11 New Reporter Greg Mocker to talk on the stoop on the stage.