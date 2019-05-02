Man who plotted to bomb NY subways gets 10 years, could soon be released based on time served

NEW YORK — A man who plotted to bomb New York City’s subways and then switched sides and helped the U.S. prosecute terrorists after his arrest has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Admitted al-Qaida recruit Najibullah Zazi had faced the possibility of life in prison when he was sentenced Thursday. But federal prosecutors say that, after his arrest in 2009, Zazi provided “extraordinary” assistance to U.S. counterterrorism authorities.

The 10-year prison term means Zazi could be released from prison soon. He has been in custody for a decade.

Zazi testified against other al-Qaida operates and gave information to U.S. investigators.

The naturalized U.S. citizen acknowledged in a 2010 guilty plea that he and two friends planned rush-hour suicide bombings on subway lines around the eighth anniversary of the Sept. 11 terror attacks.

