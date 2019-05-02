Man set on fire as he slept in friend’s NJ home asks for help with medical expenses

HAMILTON, N.J. — A 27-year-old man who was set on fire as he slept at a friend’s home in March is asking for help with his medical expenses.

Raymond Mullen suffered severe burns. There’s severe burn trauma over his whole back and his left arm is mangled, according to a GoFundMe. Mullen has had several surgeries since he was set on fire.

Police arrested 23-year-old Hammonton resident Brandon Perez and 24-year-old David Sult, of Mays Landing. They’ve been charged with aggravated assault, arson and conspiracy.

Police described the incident as a “prank that went terribly, terribly wrong,” according to NJ.com.

The GoFundMe is available here.