Kentucky man arrested at Newark Airport after TSA find two loaded handguns

NEWARK, N.J. — A Kentucky man was arrested Wednesday after TSA officers caught him trying to bring two loaded handguns past a Newark Liberty International Airport security checkpoint.

TSA officers detected a .38 caliber revolver loaded with six bullets, including one in the chamber and a loaded .40 caliber semi-automatic handgun with 12 bullets, including one in the chamber in the man’s carry-on bag as he was at a security checkpoint in Terminal C, a TSA spokesperson said.

The man, a resident of Versailles, Kentucky was arrested on several weapons charges.

As of May 1, seven firearms were recovered at Newark Airport. Last year, 14 firearms were recovered at the airport, meaning already half the number of guns caught last year have been caught during the first third of 2019.

Over 4,200 firearms were discovered in carry-on bags at checkpoints across the country last year.

The TSA is reminding individuals that bringing firearms to the checkpoint are subject to possible criminal charges from law enforcement.