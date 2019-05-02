Funeral to be held for Yonkers teen shot and killed by stray bullet

YONKERS, N.Y. — A funeral will be held Thursday for a high school student who was struck and killed by a stray bullet last week.

Marilyn Cotto Montanez, who was described as “joyful” and made others smile, will be laid to rest a week after she was fatally struck.

The 18-year-old died after she was shot in the head as she walked with her younger sister.

Cotto Montanez was a bystander, police said.

Montanez was a student at Lincoln High School, the Principal’s secretary told PIX11.

Police are still searching for the suspected gunman, who police have identified as Jamir Thompson.

Thompson, an eighth grade student, allegedly took a gold chain from a teen last Thursday, which resulted in a dispute later in the day.

The 15-year-old pulled out a gun and fired, hitting Cotto Montanez instead, authorities said.

Police have asked anyone with information on Thompson’s location to contact them. There’s a $5,000 aware for information leading to his arrest.

Anyone with information can contact police at 914-377-7724.