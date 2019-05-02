Driver accused of DWI, killing Boy Scout rejects plea deal; case heads to trial

CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y. — The Long Island man accused of driving drunk and plowing into a group of Boy Scouts, killing one, rejected a plea deal Thursday.

Thomas Murphy, 60, did not take a plea deal, causing the case to go to trial next month.

Murphy and his lawyer left without comment.

A traditional plea deal was not on the table, but Murphy could have entered a guilty plea deal Thursday would have been eligible for a “modest credit” and slightly reduced sentence, a source from the District Attorney’s office said.

A pretrial hearing is scheduled for June 4.

Police say Murphy’s blood alcohol level was twice the legal limit when he struck members of Boy Scouts Troop 161 last September as they walked alongside a road.

Twelve-year-old Andrew McMorris was killed, and four fellow Scouts were injured.

If convicted at trial, he’s facing up to 25 years behind bars.