Child fatally struck by candy van while crossing street with mother in Brooklyn

BATH BEACH, Brooklyn — A child riding a scooter has died after being struck by a van in Brooklyn Thursday afternoon, police say.

It happened just before 1 p.m. in the area of Bay 25th Street and Benson Avenue in Bath Beach.

Sources tell PIX11 News the child was on a scooter trying to cross the street with the mother when they were both struck by the van. The child was pinned for a short time

Police say the child was transported to Coney Island Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The mother sustained non-life threatening injuries.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.