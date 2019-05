Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Carvel Ice Cream celebrated its 85th birthday on Thursday, May 2, and gifted customers with 85-cent junior size cups and cones for the occasion.

Eighty-five years ago, Tom Carvel started the New York born and bred ice cream franchise with the understanding that people will always crave a happy escape.

While it was 90 years ago when Tom Carvel started selling ice cream, it was 85 years ago that he invented soft serve ice cream and founded the nation's first retail ice cream company in 1934.