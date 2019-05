NEW YORK — Happy birthday, Carvel!

The ice cream company turns 85 on Thursday, and in celebration of its 85th birthday, they’re offering junior size cups and cones for 85 cents nationwide.

Tom Carvel created America’s first ice cream franchise in 1934, and his goal of making customers smile continues on.

Through the years, the franchise has brought the nation iconic characters, including Fudgie the Whale and Hug Me the Bear.

To find a Carvel location near you, click here.