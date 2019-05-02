Bronx man accused of rape allegedly cornered victim in bathroom of day care: sources

KINGSBRIDGE HEIGHTS, the Bronx — The 60-year-old Bronx man accused of repeatedly raping a girl at a Bronx day care cornered the victim in the bathroom, sources said.

Alberto Hernandez would separate the girl from other kids at the the Maria Cortez Day Care on Heath Avenue, sources said.

Hernandez said nothing as he was taken from the Bronx Special Victims Unit overnight to face a judge.

A 13-year-old girl came forward and said Hernandez raped her from when she was 6 until when she was 10, an NYPD spokeswoman said. The licensed day care has been operated by Hernandez’ wife for the last 25 years.

A neighbor who knows both Hernandez and his wife thought of them both as nice people.

“Apparently I was wrong,” the neighbor, who did not want to be identified, said. “Looks can be deceiving.”

No one answered at the door of the day care when PIX11 visited on Thursday.

A woman whose grandson attended the day care at the same time as the alleged victim is in complete shock over the allegations.

“He’s OK,” she said. “He’s now 13 never said anything happened like that.”