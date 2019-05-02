Bronx apartment building evacuated after elevated carbon monoxide levels detected: FDNY

Mt. HOPE, the Bronx — A Bronx apartment building was evacuated early Thursday after high levels of carbon monoxide were detected, fire officials said.

Authorities responded to the seven-story building along Grand Concourse and Morris Avenue around 2:30 a.m., fire officials said.

The whole building was evacuated as a result of the high levels of carbon monoxide detected, fire officials said.

No injuries were immediately reported.

