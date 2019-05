Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Several 9/11 first responders visited Capitol Hill last week to urge Senators to sponsor the Never Forget the Heroes: Permanent Authorization of the September 11th Victim Compensation Fund Act, which a majority of House of Representatives members are already co-sponsors.

The issue has become direr in recent months with the dramatic reduction in benefits, by 50%, at a time when an increasing number of 9/11 first responders are being diagnosed with cancer.