83-year-old woman killed in her Brooklyn home

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — An 83-year-old woman’s body was found in her Brooklyn home on Tuesday night, police said.

Jacolia James suffered trauma to the head and torso, officials said. She was unconscious and unresponsive when officers arrived to the Powell Street apartment in a New York City Housing Authority complex.

The NYPD is investigating her death as a homicide.

No arrests have been made.

