3 teens conspired to detonate bomb at Long Island high school: police

BOHEMIA, NY — Police arrested three teens after multiple students told a school administrator they’d heard the teens plotting to detonate a bomb at the school, officials said.

The 16-year-old plotters allegedly discussed the bomb building pans on a bus ride home from Connetquot High School on Wednesday, police said. Officers arrested the teens on Thursday morning.

They were charged with conspiracy, a class e felony.

Police searched all of their homes. Officers found a copy of “The Anarchist Cookbook,” which contains bomb making instructions, in the home of one of the students.

The three will be arraigned Thursday at First District Court in Central Islip. The Suffolk County Police Department has not released the names of the teens.