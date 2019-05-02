11-year-old bone marrow recipient meets donor for the first time

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

It’s a special night for a young bone marrow recipient who is meeting his donor for the first time.

Carson Lenington-Stewart and family attended the 2019 DKMS Gala in Manhattan.

While on the red carpet, the 11-year-old said he was excited to meet Luke Beckett, the man who saved his life.

This year’s gala was hosted by Tom Brokaw with a special performance by Seal and honored Bob Cusimano, Managing Director of Bank of America Merrill Lynch and a Blood Cancer survivor.

DKMS is an international nonprofit fighting blood cancers and disorders.

DKMS has registered 9 million potential donors and facilitated 77,000 transplants.

All proceeds from Wednesday night’s gala will be used to help fund the non-profit’s mission to fight blood cancers and disorders.