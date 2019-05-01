Yorkville mom says she has been fighting city over a decade for bathroom repairs

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

YORKVILLE, Manhattan -- Thomasina Thomas is a Yorkville mother who says for 10 years she has battled the city to get repairs in her bathroom.

Thomas says she alway pays her rent on time, yet has been waiting for a decade for a permanent fix to the problems in her bathroom. Thomas says it’s constantly flooding, and there’s mold.

“It wears you down," Thomas said. "After a while you can’t fight no more. That's why I came to PIX11. I just can’t fight no more."

Thomas says she even has a doctors note from April.

It says, "she has Asthma from exposure of mold and wet paint. Over the last 10 years, the problem has not been solved. It’s time for her to move.

Thomas was a guest on our “Live Monica Makes It Happen Facebook Show” this week.

A NYCHA spokesperson says maintenance staff was already scheduled to visit the apartment on May 2 following the resident's work order request on April 30.

Also, staff has received the resident’s transfer request that was filed on April 30 and will process it accordingly.

PIX11 will stay on this story.

