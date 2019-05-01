× Sisters facing felony sex trafficking charges after victim said they forced her into prostitution

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) — Two sisters are facing sex trafficking charges after a victim told police they forced her into prostitution.

On Tuesday, Metro Police were called to St. Thomas Midtown Hospital about an 18-year-old victim who told them that she was forced to prostitute herself by the sisters.

The victim said that the women picked her up from Clarksville earlier in the day and brought her to Nashville. Once they arrived in Nashville, the women took the victim to an unknown location where they forced her to prostitute herself to an unknown man. The victim told investigators that she was paid $50 by the man which she then had to pay to the women.

The victim said this had been going on for several months, and the suspects threatened her numerous times with bodily harm if she did not earn enough money and if she attempted to leave. The women reportedly called the victim their “bitch” and that this meant she was owned by the defendants.

Both women identified as 23-year-old Shanice Whittaker and 18-year-old Gabrielle Whittaker admitted to police that they would drive the victim around Nashville where she would prostitute herself and that they would act as protection for her. Shanice consented to police to search her cell phone where they found nude photos of the victim consistent with the victim’s story. Shanice also told investigators that her sister Gabrielle did have a knife and taser which was consistent with the victim’s story.

Both Shanice and Gabrielle Whittaker were taken into custody and are facing charges of felony trafficking for a commercial sex act.