Residents protest installment of facial recognition technology at Brownsville building

BROWNSVILLE, Brooklyn — Many of the 700 families that call the Atlantic Plaza Towers home are not happy with a management plan to get rid of electronic key fobs and replace them with facial recognition scanners at the doors.

"We're not comfortable with this," Tasliym Francis said. "Especially with our identity being in someone else’s hands."

In a letter to the Department of Homes and Community Renewal, Nelson Management wrote that facial recognition would increase security. But residents say they already have gates, guards and a surveillance system.

Tenant Pat Winston has lived in the building for 50 years. She worries the technology might fail or her data could be stolen or sold.

Brooklyn Legal Services attorney Samar Katnani filed a legal opposition to the plan.