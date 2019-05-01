Mueller expressed concerns the day after Attorney General Barr released summary of special counsel report

Robert Mueller reached out to Attorney General William Barr the day after Barr released a public summary about the special counsel’s work and investigative conclusions, according to a letter from Mueller released Wednesday.

Mueller sent an initial letter to Barr on March 25, the day after Barr said that Mueller had determined there was no collusion and that there was not enough of a case for the Justice Department to bring an obstruction case against the President.

Mueller then sent a second letter on March 27, released Wednesday by the Justice Department, that told Barr “there is now public confusion about critical aspects of the results of our investigation” because of Barr’s summary of the special counsel’s investigation.

Mueller criticizes Barr for not fully capturing the special counsel’s report in its “context, nature and substance,” including regarding its conclusions on obstruction of justice and collusion between the Trump campaign and Russians.

“This threatens to undermine a central purpose for which the Department appointed the Special Counsel: to assure full public confidence in the outcome of the investigation,” Mueller wrote.

CNN reported Tuesday that Mueller had sent a letter to Barr concerned that the attorney general’s four-page summary to Congress of “principal conclusions” about the special counsel investigation did not fully capture Mueller’s 448-page report.

Criticism was swift from from congressional Democrats, who demanded to see the letter and criticized Barr’s credibility.

The letter is certain to play a central role in Barr’s appearance Wednesday before the Senate Judiciary Committee, where he will testify about the Mueller report.