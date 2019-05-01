Milly Almodovar’s fresh beauty finds for spring

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Milly Almodovar, PIX11's go-to expert for all things beauty, showcases some hot products for the warmer days ahead--dare we say spring and summer. From a cutting edge razor to a lash enhancer, she's got the latest tricks of the trade.

1) Sol De Janeiro GlowMotions $35

We are showing our body more, it’s time to make sure we are glowing. An illuminating, skin-smoothing collection to wrap the body with a gorgeous range of glow shades and glow effects for every mood. There are five shades, but three of them are limited edition so get while you can. There are hydrating, non sticky, transfer resistant, all shades for oil skin tones. Moisturizes with our Brazilian cupuacu butter, acai oil, and coconut oil. https://www.sephora.com/product/glowmotions-P442821?keyword=sol%20de%20janeiro%20glowmotions

2) Strivectin Hyaluronic Tripeptide Gel Cream For Eyes $65

Days are longer, we are spending more time outside, sleeping less. Make sure you don’t develop dark circles. Dual-phase, swirled gel-cream for eyes intensely hydrates + corrects the key signs of eye aging while neutralizing the visible effects of blue light exposure. The cooling gel phase combines Hyaluronic Acid, Peptides, Blue Daisy and BioMarine Extracts to minimize the look of lines, dark circles and puffiness. The nourishing cream phase features NIA-114™ and antioxidants to reduce the impact of blue light and lifestyle stressors to skin. www.strivectin.com

3) Finishing Touch Flawless Legs $59.98

We are getting rid of tights now. No one wants to see hairy legs. Flawless by Finishing Touch Flawless Legs - Instant and Painless Ladies Hair Remover, is a remarkable instant and painless hair remover that provides a smooth finish without the pain and irritation that comes from waxing. The palm perfect ergonomic design is contoured to fit comfortably in the palm of your hand, and provides a no nicks, no cuts, no irritation control you can't get with razors. www.flawlessbeauty.com

4) Bella Spirit by Chaz Dean Dry Cleanser $40

Our hair is getting greasier now because of sweat and heat. Handle it. Bella Spirit® Dry Cleanser is a non-traditional dry "shampoo" formulated without harsh, oil absorbing ingredients. Dry Cleanser contains exclusive Lavender, Eucalyptus, Cucumber and Bamboo waters to help refresh your style, antioxidant rich four tea complex and honey extracts, and zeolite clay to help amp up your hair's volume and body, giving you the appearance of freshly cleansed hair. www.chazdean.com

5) RapidLash Eyelash & Eyebrow Enhancing Serum $49.99

People tend to reach for waterproof mascara during the summer, but don’t. It’s damaging your lashes. Refresh your beauty routine with RapidLash® Eyelash & Eyebrow Enhancing Serum to help you achieve luscious lashes and bold brows – mascara and extension free. Just apply the formula nightly on the lash and brow line to transform each strand from thin, brittle or dry to naturally glamorous. The formula combines a proprietary mix of essential proteins, vitamins and other moisturizing and rejuvenating ingredients so lashes and brows will be beaming with newfound shine and sheen in as little as 30 days. www.cvs.com

6) Bliss Rose Gold Toner Mist $9.99

Weather is getting warmer, touch up your look throughout the day. This extra gentle, fine toner mist is thoughtfully formulated with gentle ingredients and is blissfully free from dyes and parabens. Infused with calming rose flower water and nourishing colloidal gold, it soothes and refreshes for a balanced, glowing complexion. Can be used under makeup as a toner, or over makeup for an afternoon pick-me-up.

7) Nest Fragranced Body Wipes By Nest Fragrance $24www.ulta.com

OMG, these are so great for after a workout. Clean away excess dirt, oil, and sweat with these portable, pre-moistened body wipes. These sheets provide a convenient way to refresh your skin. Perfect for post-workout, post-flight, pre-evening out, or any time you simply want to freshen up. Contains aloe vera to soothe and replenish moisture while Vitamin E helps protect skin. Free from parabens, sulfates, phthalates, mineral oil, synthetic colors, and formaldehyde.

8) Hip Dot Cosmetics Cenote Eye Palette $30

Spring is here, embrace colorful palettes. Unleash your inner goddess through the alluring blues and gleaming golds of Cenote - our homage to the sacred underground pools of Mexico, where the Mayans believed they could speak directly to the gods. In this hyper-pigmented palette you’ll find a mix of mattes and shimmers pulled directly from shades found deep in the jungle. www.hipdot.com