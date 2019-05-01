METS AND PIX11 HOST 13TH ANNUAL WEATHER EDUCATION DAY THURSDAY, MAY 23 AT CITI FIELD

PIX11’s Mr. G and Byron Miranda to Provide Meteorology Lesson for 8,000 Tri-State Area Students Prior to Mets- Nationals Game

Tickets Are Available at Mets.com/Education

FLUSHING, N.Y., May XX, 2019 – The New York Mets and PIX11 will host the 13th annual “Weather Education Day” on Thursday, May 23 at Citi Field for 8,000 students from New York, New Jersey and Connecticut prior to the Mets playing the Washington Nationals at 1:10 p.m. More information and tickets are available at Mets.com/Education.

Students will be treated to a pre-game meteorology lesson starting at 11:00 a.m. by PIX11’s weather experts Mr. G and Byron Miranda who will engage them in an interactive program about weather patterns and phenomenon. They will discuss tips for sun safety this summer and take students behind the scenes at the PIX11 weather center.

Mr. and Mrs. Met and the Citi Perk Patrol will also be on hand to entertain students and fire t-shirts into the crowd. At the conclusion of the program, the students will stay at the ballpark to watch the game from field level.

As part of “Weather Education Day,” Byron Miranda will be delivering the forecast and taking viewers behind the scenes at the ballpark for “PIX11 Morning News” from Citi Field beginning at 6:00 a.m.

# # #

For more information, contact:

Harold Kaufman

Executive Director of Communications

New York Mets

(504) 289-7372 hkaufman@nymets.com

Jessica Bellucci

VP, Communications

Tribune Media

(212) 210-2626 jbellucci@tribunemedia.com