Mental health services for at-risk youth

Posted 8:25 AM, May 1, 2019, by

Mental health services are not readily available for many underserved teens.

In honor of May being Mental Health Month, PIX11’s Kala Rama takes a look at a program that tries to change that as well as offer alternative activities to help at-risk youth.

Experts are noticing the benefits of introducing yoga and meditation practices into their lives.

Lineage Project, a non-profit organization in Brooklyn, teaches mindfulness practices to young people navigating incarceration, homelessness, school suspension and academic challenges.

We also train organizations in the development of mindful and trauma-conscious cultures and practices.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.