Man convicted in hit-and-run death of DJ Jinx Paul faces new sex abuse charges

BROOKLYN — In a shocking courtroom twist, the man who pleaded guilty in the hit-and-run killing of popular Spanish language DJ Jinx Paul, was hauled away in handcuffs just prior to his sentencing.

Paul’s family was already outraged that Kevin Ozoria seemed poised to only be getting probation for the 2016 incident. However, when the judge found out about a March 31st arrest for sexual abuse of a young family member, he held Ozoria in violation of his bail.

The judge ordered Ozoria to be jailed until his new sentencing date of May 15. He will face a Manhattan judge May 13 on the sexual abuse charge. Ozoria’s attorney said in court that the sexual abuse charge was bogus, with video and witnesses placing him elsewhere at the time.

Paul’s family, standing shoulder-to-shoulder with NYC councilman Ydanis Rodriguez, said they are thankful Ozoria will finally be doing some jail time. However, the family refused to comment further on the other case.

Rodriguez said it is unacceptable that a suspect in a fatal hit-and-run would not do any jail time. However, the Brooklyn District Attorney initially was unsure if there was enough evidence to even file any charges against Ozoria. Rodriguez said he is pushing for more money for NYPD’s fatal accident investigation team in this year’s budget.