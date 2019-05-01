Man, 60, raped girl several times at Bronx day care: police

THE BRONX — Police arrested a 60-year-old man Wednesday charged him with repeatedly raping a girl at a Bronx day care.

A 13-year-old girl came forward and said Alberto Hernandez raped her from when she was 6 until when she was 10, an NYPD spokeswoman said. The alleged rape happened at Maria Cortez Day Care on Heath Avenue, which Hernandez has owned and operated with his wife for the last 25 years.

The day care is licensed.

PIX11 has reached out to the New York City Administration for Children’s Services for comment.

Police want any other potential victims to reach out to them.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).