Fast-moving fire guts New Jersey home, damages several more

IRVINGTON, N.J. — Authorities say a fast-moving fire roared through a vacant northern New Jersey home, gutting that residence and damaging at least seven other houses.

The fire in Irvington broke out around 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Authorities say renovations were being made at the home where the fire began. The flames soon spread to two neighboring homes before the fires were extinguished.

Several homes on the street had heat damage, such as melted siding. And some vehicles parked in the area were also damaged.

No injuries were reported. But roughly a dozen people — including some children — were displaced by the fire.

The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.