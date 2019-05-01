Ex-Christie aide Bridget Kelly tells her side of ‘Bridgegate’ scandal

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — After being sentenced to serve time in prison for her role in the New Jersey Bridgegate scandal of 2013, Bridget Kelly continues to fight for her freedom as she waits to hear whether or not the Supreme Court will take her case.

During her trial, the former deputy chief of staff of former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie testified her former boss was abusive and a coward who silenced his employees and forced them to go along with his plans.

Kelly joins PIX11 and tells her side of the story. She says she "never knew the extent" of the plans, addresses the traffic that left North Jersey at a standstill and addresses the infamous email.

Kelly and co-defendant Bill Baroni were convicted in 2016 in what prosecutors and a co-conspirator say was a plot to cause traffic jams near the bridge to punish a mayor who wouldn't endorse Christie's reelection.

A federal appeals court last fall tossed some of the counts against Kelly and Baroni but upheld the most serious ones.

Baroni had his sentence reduced from 24 months to 18 months in February and has begun serving his term.

Kelly was initially sentenced to 18 months, but was resentenced to 13 months in April.