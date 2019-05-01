‘Junior’ murder suspect Kevin Alvarez pleads guilty; will testify in court

Dad indicted on murder charges after throwing infant son ‘to the ground face first,’ prosecutors say

Posted 8:26 PM, May 1, 2019, by , Updated at 08:29PM, May 1, 2019

MOTT HAVEN, the Bronx — The dad who allegedly threw his infant son to the ground  was indicted on murder and manslaughter charges, prosecutors said Wednesday.

Christian Rodriguez, 24, first said he bumped his baby’s head accidentally. Then Aiden Rodriguez started to cry and “wouldn’t stop.”

“I got angry and threw Aiden to the ground face first,” Rodriguez said, according to the criminal complaint. “I got frustrated and threw him to the ground.”

The baby was just 1-month-old. He and his dad had just gotten home from visiting a relative.

When the baby was taken to Lincoln Hospital on Monday, he had no pulse and was not breathing, court documents show. A scan found he suffered fractures to his skull, an acute subdural hemorrhage, a scattered left acute subarachnoid hemorrhage, a midline shift of the brain and bruising to both sides of the head.

“We will pursue justice for this most innocent victim and for the family members coping with such a horrible loss,” Bronx District Attorney Darcel Clark said.

The Medical Examiner’s Office determined the baby’s death to be a homicide caused by abusive head trauma.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.