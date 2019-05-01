2019 City Harvest gala raises over $4 million to feed New Yorkers in need

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDTOWN — City Harvest's Annual Gala raised $4.1 million Wednesday evening, enough money to provide over 14 million meals to New Yorkers.

Now celebrating it 36th anniversary, the organization rescues good food from restaurants, businesses and other groups that would go to waste and delivers it to the city's most needy. Each year over 1 million New Yorkers are fed through the group's efforts.

The 2019 "Electric Rock" gala was hosted by model Chrissy Teigen and Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski. Darren Criss also performed.

The event honored award-winning actor Richard Gere, City Harvest board members Marc and Kris Granetz, and Michelin-Starred chef Michael White. Several other famous chefs and New Yorkers also walked the party's red carpet outside of Cipriani in Midtown.