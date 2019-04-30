Free Measles vaccine clinics offered in White Plains

WHITE PLAINS, N.Y. — With the largest measles outbreak in the U.S. in 25 years, a Westchester County Health Commissioner is urging unvaccinated children who will be attending summer camp to register for a free MMR vaccine clinic.

The free MMR vaccine clinic will also be available for unvaccinated camp counselors, staff and Westchester residents.

In addition to the Health Department’s clinics, the MMR vaccine is also available through private healthcare providers and is covered by most insurers.

Federal officials have reported 704 measles cases so far in the U.S. since Jan. 1, the most since 1994, which saw 963 cases during the whole year. New York City and suburban Rockland County account for the majority of the cases, almost all among members of Orthodox Jewish communities.

The Westchester County Department of Health will be holding special vaccination clinics on the following dates:

Tuesday, April 30, 10 a.m. to 6 pm, at 134 Court Street, White Plains

Tuesday, May 14, 10 a.m. to 6 pm, at 134 Court Street, White Plains

To reserve a spot to get a free MMR vaccine at one of these clinics, click here.

For most people, measles is not life-threatening. The most common symptoms include fever, runny nose, cough and a rash all over the body. However, a very small fraction of people can suffer complications like pneumonia and swelling of the brain. Also, measles can cause pregnant women to deliver prematurely.