Venezuela foreign minister minimizes uprising

CARACAS, Venezuela — Venezuela’s Foreign Minister Jorge Arreaza says that the U.S. likely paid a guard to allow opposition activist Leopoldo López escape house arrest as part of an effort to President Nicolás Maduro. Arreaza says the uprising will soon be contained.

Arreaza said in a phone interview with the Associated Press that Maduro is monitoring events closely from the central command facility.

But he says that the thousands of supporters of opposition leader Juan Guaidó who’ve gathered in eastern Caracas won’t succeed in breaking the military’s loyalty to Maduro.

The Maduro loyalists have been chanting slogans of support and a man on a truck has handed out large posters of Maduro with the Venezuelan flag behind him.

López appeared alongside Guaidó with a number of rebellious military members in Caracas on Tuesday and the two called for a military uprising. U.S. officials have sent statements of support.