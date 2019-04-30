2 dead, 4 injured in shooting at the University of North Carolina at Charlotte

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Two people were killed and at least four injured in a shooting on the University of North Carolina at Charlotte campus Tuesday evening, Mecklenburg Emergency officials confirmed.

Shots fired were reported around 5:45 p.m. near Kennedy Hall at UNCC, prompting a campus lockdown in North Carolina’s largest city.

“Shots reported near Kennedy. Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately,” the university said in an alert, referring to the school’s Kennedy building on campus.

Mecklenburg Emergency Medical Services Agency said on Twitter that two people were found dead at the scene, two others have life-threatening injuries and two others have injuries that are not life-threatening. They said the numbers could change.

NinerAlert: Shots reported near kennedy. Run, Hide, Fight. Secure yourself immediately. Monitor email and https://t.co/LxOefV3rbf — UNCC OEM (@NinerAlerts) April 30, 2019

Video posted to twitter by Jordan Pearce, a student, showed people fleeing a campus library as police sprinted toward the building.

An image posted by Pearce shows a door where the glass is all over the floor inside a building.

Aerial shots from local television news outlets showed police officers running toward a building, while another view showed students running on a campus sidewalk.

The university later reported that law enforcement officers were sweeping campus buildings.

The university, which has 30,000 students, tweeted: “Campus lockdown continues. Remain in a safe location. Monitor email and UNCC homepage.”

NinerAlert: Campus lockdown continues. Remain in a safe location. Monitor email and UNCC homepage. — UNCC OEM (@NinerAlerts) April 30, 2019

Charlotte-Mecklenburg police are assisting university police in the case.

It was not immediately clear whether the victims were students or whether a suspect was in custody. School officials couldn’t be reached for immediate comment Tuesday evening.

The campus was to host a concert at the school’s football stadium.

The university has more than 26,500 students and 3,000 faculty and staff.

Developing story — More to come