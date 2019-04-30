Suspect in fatal North Carolina campus shooting identified as 22-year-old Trystan Andrew Terrell

Police have identified the suspect in a fatal campus shooting as a 22-year-old man.

Trystan Andrew Terrell

Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police issued a statement late Tuesday identifying the suspect as Trystan Andrew Terrell. They say he’s in custody with charges pending.

Authorities have said he used a pistol to open fire on students in a classroom building at UNC-Charlotte, killing two and wounding four.

His grandfather, Paul Rold of Arlington, Texas, says Terrell had moved to Charlotte two years ago with his father.

Rold told The Associated Press that the actions don’t sound like his grandson. He said: “This is not in his DNA.”

