Stepmother sentenced to death for killing 10-year-old daughter

GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. (WGCL) — Tiffany Moss showed no reaction when a judge sentenced her to die for starving her 10-year-old stepdaughter to death and trying to get rid of the body.

“We the jury recommend and fixed the penalty as death,” announced Judge Hutchinson on Tuesday.

Moss, who chose to represent herself in the trial, now sits on death row. She could be the third woman executed by the state. Her standby counsel left the courthouse ready to appeal the verdict.

“How do you think the trial went?” asked reporter Ashley Thompson.

“Well you guys saw it. A person defending themselves would put on a defense,” responded a member of Moss’ counsel.

Moss sat silent for much of the trial, offering no defense as witness after witness gave chilling testimony about the child’s torturous life.

“I can say that this was certainly one of the worst cases I’ve ever experienced factually,” said District Attorney Danny Porter.

After her death, Emani was found burned in a trash can. The gruesome evidence in the case was heartbreaking and often hard to hear.

Porter and Gwinnett County Assistant District Attorney Lisa Jones believe the jury got it right.

“I would say we’re a little bit surprised just because you’re right, the climate today is very different when it comes to death as a verdict but if there was ever a case that Danny and I felt like that was an appropriate sentence, this was the one,” Jones said.

Robin Moss also felt the sentence was appropriate. She’s Emani’s paternal grandmother. She testified in the trial and came to court every day to watch it unfold, hearing graphic testimony and often crying in the gallery.

“I just leave it all to God and he takes care of it all for me,” she said walking out of the courthouse.