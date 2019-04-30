Scam Alert: Reports of fake Social Security Administration calls skyrocket

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — Has someone called you claiming to be from the Social Security Administration and asking for money?

You're not alone. NYPD officials say there have been more than 200 cases of this scam this year. There were only three all of last year. Scammers ask for money and losses so far total more than $2 million.

Scammers spoof the caller ID so it shows the call is from the Social Security Administration. Sometimes people will get transferred on the call to a fake police officer.

They're told their Social Security number has been used to open accounts or that it's involved in some sort of drug trafficking or money laundering operation. Then victims are instructed to send money to help resolve the situation. They’re warned they could be arrested or have their assets frozen if they don't.

The NYPD wants people to know that they will never be contacted by police, Social Security Administration or any Law Enforcement Agency and be asked to submit money or information over the phone.

Officials say you should hang up the phone if someone calls and claims they’re representing one of those agencies and asks for money.

More information can be found here.