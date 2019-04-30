Person of interest being questioned in stabbing death of Brooklyn teen

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

MIDWOOD, Brooklyn — A person of interest is being questioned by police after a teen was fatally stabbed on a street corner in Brooklyn Monday night.

Police say the person of interest turned himself in on Tuesday. He has not been identified.

Rohan Burke, 17, died after he was stabbed in the chest following a dispute on a street corner in Midwood.

The stabbing happened just after 4 p.m. in the area of Avenue M and 17th Street, following a dispute at the 7-11. The fight escalated and Burke was stabbed just outside a pizza shop.

The teen then stumbled into the shop for help before collapsing. Workers say the teen was screaming for someone to call 911.

Burke was rushed to Maimonides Medical Center, where he was later pronounced dead.

The attackers and the victim were known to each other, but it's not clear what the dispute was about.

Burke was a student a Lafayette High School in Gravesend, Brooklyn.

"My heart is so heavy without him," his cousin Samantha Miller told PIX11 News.

In an emotional plea, she urged the attackers to come forward.

"He was so kind to everyone, a true gentleman," Miller said.

Anyone with information in regard to this incident is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the CrimeStoppers website at www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, on Twitter @NYPDTips or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577. All calls are strictly confidential.