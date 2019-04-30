NYCHA resident waiting for kidney transplant says conditions in Harlem home make him feel ‘depressed’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

HARLEM, Manhattan — A New York City Housing Authority scheduled for surgery in a week is hopes public housing agency can make needed repairs to his home.

Candido Vega, who lives in the Jefferson Houses in Harlem, is also on a waiting list for a kidney transplant.

“My apartment is making me sick and depressed,” said Vega, through a translator in Spanish.

According to NYCHA's own statistics, it takes a carpenter an average of 151 days to complete a repair. That's about a month longer than it took last year.

A NYCHA spokesperson says that staff visited the apartment Monday to evaluate repair needs and schedule necessary work.

Carpenters were previously scheduled for May 8, after which both plastering and paint will also be scheduled. Staff will work with Vega based on his availability.

PIX11 will stay on Vega’s request for repairs.

