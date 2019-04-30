NYC closes two more schools over measles outbreak

Posted 12:43 PM, April 30, 2019, by , Updated at 01:16PM, April 30, 2019

NEW YORK — As the number of measles cases nationwide have been at its highest for the first time in years, New York City officials closed two religious schools in Brooklyn Monday for failing to comply with a Health Department mandate in response to the measles outbreak in the Orthodox Jewish community.

The yeshiva Tiferes Bnos and the preschool Talmund Torah D'Nitra were closed after both schools failed to comply with a city order barring unvaccinated students and maintaining medical and attendance records on site.

The schools will not be allowed to reopen until Health Department approves an action plan.

