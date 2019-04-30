NJ teen killed by stab wound to the heart

SOUTH HACKENSACK, NJ — A New Jersey teen whose body was found on Saturday died from a stab wound to the chest and heart, officials said Tuesday.

Ismael Fajardo, 18, was stabbed inside a Hoffman Street building, officials said. Patrol officers found him unresponsive on the floor of a bathroom when they arrived.

He was rushed to Hackensack University Medical Center  for treatment, but the teen did not survive.

No arrests have been made. Officials have not yet released any identifying information on an attacker.

