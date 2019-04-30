A teen has died after being stabbed on a street corner in Brooklyn. Police are still searching for the suspects. Also, a NJ Boy Scouts sexual abuse survivor is speaking out publicly for the first time. John Muller has the news you need to know. Join the conversation.
Midday with Muller: Teen dies after being stabbed in Brooklyn; NJ BoyScout sex abuse survivor speaks out
-
Midday with Muller: 2 stabbed in Brooklyn; Manhattan worker critically injured
-
Midday with Muller: 16 arrested in NJ predator sting; multiple manhole fires in midtown
-
Midday with Muller: Marijuana vote postponed in NJ
-
Midday with Muller: Car crashes into Brooklyn deli; person injured
-
Midday with Muller: NJ man arrested at St. Patrick’s Cathedral with gas cans; Mueller report released to public
-
-
Midday with Muller: Human trafficking ring run out of LI basement; Man tries to rape 88-year-old woman
-
Midday with Muller: New measles mandate in Rockland County
-
Midday with Muller: Severe storms expected; 18-year-old woman fatally shot in Yonkers
-
Midday with Muller: Services for fallen NYPD officer Brian Simonsen begin Monday
-
Midday with Muller: Gun found in teen’s backpack at Brooklyn school
-
-
Midday with Muller: R. Kelly latest; teacher’s slavery lesson criticized
-
Midday with Muller: Jersey City’s school district sues NJ over millions in cuts; NY lawmakers want to end measles exemption
-
Midday with Muller: Police ID 4 more men in gang-related killing; car slams into Queens supermarket