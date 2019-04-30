Man crashes vehicle into Long Island senior center: police

MOUNT SINAI, N.Y. — A man was arrested after he crashed a vehicle into a Long Island senior center early Tuesday, police said.

Bruce Brant, 25, was taken into custody for driving while intoxicated.

Brant was driving a 2012 Mazda3 along North Ocean Avenue when he failed to stop at the end of the roadway, crashing into the Rose Caracappa Senior Center along Route 25A around 12:25 a.m., according to police.

The Mount Sinai Fire Department Heavy rescue extricated Brant from the vehicle. Brant was taken to John T. Mather Hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

