Life coaches and mentors help foster children succeed

NEW YORK — With more than 25,000 young people in foster care in New York City, it is more important to provide a pathway to success to these children starting at a young age.

The Graham SLAM program provides the support, the mentorship and the life coaching necessary for these young people to achieve their goals in life and to provide access to opportunities that they would otherwise never know about.

SLAM stands for Support, Lead, Achieve and Model, and the program has already supported nearly 1,000 foster children.

In addition to Graham Windham, The New York Foundling and Fair Futures help thousands of New York City youth, helping empower them to live stable and fulfilling lives.