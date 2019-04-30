Jersey City works to update rent control regulations and close loopholes

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

JERSEY CITY, NJ —It's a story that has been told across the region; higher rents are forcing people out of their apartments and in some cases, rent control regulations are being ignored.

Jersey City Councilperson James Solomon says there's a crisis in his downtown district and across the city. His staff completed a survey of rent control guidelines and he's calling for increased protection.

Jersey City Mayor Steve Fulop's office says more enforcement is underway.

The Jersey City Council plans to take up new rent control ordinances in the next 60 days.