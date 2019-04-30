How to Tribeca: the ultimate guide to the Tribeca Film Festival

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Yes, there will be many showbiz folks taking in the sights and sounds of the 18th annual Tribeca Film Festival. However, you don't have to be in the industry to enjoy the festivities--all are welcomed. PIX11's Oji headed to lower Manhattan to get an insider's look from Cara Cusumano, Director of Programming.

The Tribeca Film Festival runs from April 24th - May 4th. For ticket info and schedules, go to www.tribecafilm.com. And be sure to mark these two events in your calendar: May 3rd, Free Friday at the Tribeca Film Festival when all of the screenings are free; and May 4, Family Day, which will include a free showing of "Stars Wars" and activities for the family.