Funeral to be held this week for ‘joyful’ Yonkers teen hit by stray bullet

Posted 2:00 PM, April 30, 2019, by

YONKERS, N.Y. — A funeral will be held on Thursday for a suburban New York high school junior who was hit by a stray bullet while walking with her younger sister.

The Journal News says there also will be a visitation on Wednesday in Yonkers for 18-year-old Marilyn Cotto Montanez. Mourners are being asked to wear pink clothing in her honor.

It was daylight — around 6:30 p.m. — last Thursday when Montanez was fatally wounded in the head.

Police believe a 15-year-old boy fired the bullet at someone else during a dispute.

A Lincoln High School classmate, Bryanna Avila, says Montanez was “joyful” and made others smile.

