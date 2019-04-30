Domino’s employee assaults coworker over ‘Avengers: Endgame’ spoiler

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas — A domino’s restaurant employee was written a citation after authorities say he assaulted a co-worker who allegedly revealed an “Avengers: Endgame” spoiler.

Officers were called to the pizza store Sunday evening after the alleged assault was reported.

Justin Surface, 33, was issued a citation for assault by contact after police said he attacked his fellow employee.

“That’s hilarious,” one customer said.

“That just seemed kind of insane to me that they would do that over a movie.”